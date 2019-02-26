Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant on glass once again

Drummond totaled 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist across 38 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Drummond has been an absolutely dominating force on the glass this season, leading the NBA in rebounds with 15.1 per game. Big games such as Monday's are becoming commonplace for the big man out of UConn, and his floor is high.