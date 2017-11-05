Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominant performance Saturday

Drummond finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.

Drummond has been on a tear to begin the season, posting 15.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game heading into Saturday's contest. His 19 rebounds -- a mark he hit 10 times last year -- were a season high.