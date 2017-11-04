Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominates Bucks, shoots well from line

Drummond tallied 24 points (5-7 FG, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 105-96 win over the Bucks.

Drummond, who shot 38.6 percent from the line last season, came into Friday's game hitting 70.0 percent of his free throws. He proved that to be no fluke Friday, as he missed just two of his 16 attempts from the charity stripe. The biggest knock on Drummond's game in both real life and fantasy was his poor free-throw shooting, so if this keeps up, Drummond's value will receive a massive uptick.