Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dominates short-handed Lakers

Drummond totaled 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 23 rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.

Drummond bounced back from an ugly performance on Wednesday, scoring 19 points and pulling down a monstrous 23 boards. Games like this have become commonplace for Drummond in what's shaping up to be his most productive season as a pro.