Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double, ejection in loss

Drummond totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Drummond managed a double-double, though he was highly ineffective in the blowout loss. Getting trounced with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Drummond lost his cool and shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo, getting ejected from the game. He'll need to retain his composure for Game 2.