Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss
Drummond had 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 FT) and 14 rebounds in Monday's loss to the Spurs.
Both Drummond and Blake Griffin had big nights, but it wasn't enough as Detroit fell by a 12-point margin. Drummond also added three steals, two assists and a block.
