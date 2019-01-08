Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss

Drummond had 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 FT) and 14 rebounds in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Both Drummond and Blake Griffin had big nights, but it wasn't enough as Detroit fell by a 12-point margin. Drummond also added three steals, two assists and a block.

More News
Our Latest Stories