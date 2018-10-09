Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in preseason loss
Drummond scored 14 points (6-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Nets.
He struggled with his offensive game in this one, but Drummond looked to be in midseason form on the glass, ripping down seven offensive boards. The 25-year-old has averaged a double-double in five straight campaigns, and there's no reason to think he'll fall short in 2018-19.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Has green light to shoot threes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Adding three-point shot to arsenal•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Career high percentage in free throws•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doubtful for season finale•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out Monday with sore Achilles•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.