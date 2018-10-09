Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in preseason loss

Drummond scored 14 points (6-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Nets.

He struggled with his offensive game in this one, but Drummond looked to be in midseason form on the glass, ripping down seven offensive boards. The 25-year-old has averaged a double-double in five straight campaigns, and there's no reason to think he'll fall short in 2018-19.