Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win

Drummond accumulated 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes Thursday night, as the Pistons beat the Wizards 132-102.

Dummmond's double-double streak ended at eight on Monday despite a 27-point showing. He got back to his dominant rebounding ways on Thursday. The Pistons were in control throughout the contest, resulting in Drummond and fellow star Blake Griffin sitting out the fourth quarter. Drummond is the NBA's leading rebounder with 16.1 per game and will be back in action Saturday in San Antonio.