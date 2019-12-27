Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win
Drummond accumulated 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes Thursday night, as the Pistons beat the Wizards 132-102.
Dummmond's double-double streak ended at eight on Monday despite a 27-point showing. He got back to his dominant rebounding ways on Thursday. The Pistons were in control throughout the contest, resulting in Drummond and fellow star Blake Griffin sitting out the fourth quarter. Drummond is the NBA's leading rebounder with 16.1 per game and will be back in action Saturday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Impresses off bench•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Won't start Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Stellar production in losing effort•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in return•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared to play•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: On track to return Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.