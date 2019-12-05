Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double not enough

Drummond scored a team-high 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 loss to the Bucks.

The 26-year-old center had another spectacular performance, although it was overshadowed by the dominance of Giannis Atetokounmpo and the Bucks. Drummond has recorded at least 14 boards with multiple blocks in four straight games, averaging an outstanding 16.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.3 steals over that stretch.