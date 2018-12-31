Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak continues

Drummond scored 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-107 loss to the Magic.

It was the big man's 12th straight double-double and 29th of the season. Drummond didn't supply his usual defensive stats in this one -- it's the first time he hasn't recorded at least one steal or block since late October -- but his ability to dominate the glass makes him an extremely consistent fantasy asset.