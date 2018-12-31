Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak continues
Drummond scored 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-107 loss to the Magic.
It was the big man's 12th straight double-double and 29th of the season. Drummond didn't supply his usual defensive stats in this one -- it's the first time he hasn't recorded at least one steal or block since late October -- but his ability to dominate the glass makes him an extremely consistent fantasy asset.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: 11th straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Leads time with 35 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Extends double-double streak•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: In starting five•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable Friday with illness•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...