Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak goes to 11
Drummond scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
He's delivered a double-double in all 11 games so far to begin the season, while Monday's combined seven blocks and steal fell one short of his season high. Blake Griffin returned to action in this one but was on a minutes restriction, and it remains to be seen how his return to a full workload might affect Drummond's production, particularly on the glass.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 24 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another superb showing in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 21 points, 22 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...