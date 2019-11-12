Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak goes to 11

Drummond scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and an assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

He's delivered a double-double in all 11 games so far to begin the season, while Monday's combined seven blocks and steal fell one short of his season high. Blake Griffin returned to action in this one but was on a minutes restriction, and it remains to be seen how his return to a full workload might affect Drummond's production, particularly on the glass.