Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak hits 18 games
Drummond scored 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-108 rout of the Bulls.
The center now has an amazing 18 straight double-doubles and a league-leading 54 on the season, putting him on pace to top the career-high 66 he recorded in 2015-16. As per usual, Drummond has been a rock for the Pistons on the glass, and he should remain very productive down the stretch as the club tries to lock up a playoff spot.
