Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double streak marches on
Drummond scored 13 points (3-5 FG, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-93 rout of the Cavaliers.
That's now 14 straight double-doubles for Drummond and an NBA-leading 50 on the season. The big man is averaging 20.9 points, 15.6 boards, 2.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 dimes over the course of the streak, and with the Pistons in a dogfight for a playoff spot, expect him to remain locked in down the stretch.
