Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double train continues
Drummond generated 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Pistons' 117-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Just another signature line for Drummond, who's now double-doubled in five straight. The veteran big man continues to supplement his scoring and rebounding nicely with defensive stats, recording at least a steal and a block in three consecutive games and at least one theft in four straight overall. Drummond is now equaling or setting new career highs in points (17.4) and steals (1.6) as he continues to serve as one of the surest propositions at center in any format at a crucial time of the fantasy season.
