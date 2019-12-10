Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double vs. Pelicans
Drummond had 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-6 FT) and 10 boards in 25 minutes of a 105-103 win against the Pelicans on Monday.
Drummond recorded his fourth straight double-double in what was a down game by his lofty standards. The UConn product recorded double-digit rebounds for the 13th consecutive game but was held out of the assist and block column in his team's narrow win. He'll face the Mavericks on Thursday.
