Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double vs. Pelicans

Drummond had 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-6 FT) and 10 boards in 25 minutes of a 105-103 win against the Pelicans on Monday.

Drummond recorded his fourth straight double-double in what was a down game by his lofty standards. The UConn product recorded double-digit rebounds for the 13th consecutive game but was held out of the assist and block column in his team's narrow win. He'll face the Mavericks on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories