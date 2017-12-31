Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again in easy victory

Drummond finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 93-79 victory over the Spurs.

The Spurs had no answer for Drummond as he hauled in another 21 rebounds in the surprisingly comfortable victory. It was his fifth game of the season with over 20 rebounds and he continues to lead the league in rebounding. As well as his rebounding, he has increased his free-throw percentage by almost 30 percent as well as adding close to four assists per game. He will get a nice rest before traveling to Miami to face Hassan Whiteside and the Heat.