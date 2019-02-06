Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again in win
Drummond finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 306 FT), 16 rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
Drummond extended his double-double streak to six games Tuesday, while tying a season-high with five blocks. He continues to be one of the most consistent sources of points, rebounds, blocks, steals and double-doubles in the league and is hindered only by his poor shooting (54.3 percent) from the line this season.
