Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in 24 minutes on Tuesday
Drummond posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.
There was simply no stopping the Jazz after their first-quarter blitz of scoring, and Drummond was used sparingly after getting in foul trouble, partly due to tangling with Rudy Gobert, who got the best of Drummond in this one. Drummond was still able to churn out a double-double, which marks his 50th of the season. He trails only Karl-Anthony Towns in that category this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 21 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 15 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Keeps the double-doubles rolling Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches big double-double versus Raptors•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: 14th straight double-double Sunday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...