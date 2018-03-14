Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in 24 minutes on Tuesday

Drummond posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.

There was simply no stopping the Jazz after their first-quarter blitz of scoring, and Drummond was used sparingly after getting in foul trouble, partly due to tangling with Rudy Gobert, who got the best of Drummond in this one. Drummond was still able to churn out a double-double, which marks his 50th of the season. He trails only Karl-Anthony Towns in that category this season.