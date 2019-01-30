Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss

Drummond amassed 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Drummond posted yet another double-double, his 37th of the season. One of the most consistent forces in the NBA, Drummond provides excellent production with his scoring, rebounding and defense but has a glaring deficiency with his free-throw shooting. He's regressed in that area this year, and is shooting 52.8 percent from the charity stripe compared to 60.5 percent in 2017-18.