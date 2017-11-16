Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss

Drummond posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over Milwaukee.

Drummond continued his dominance on the glass, pulling down another 17 rebounds. He has been a beast this season, leading the league in rebounds by almost two per game. His hot start from the free-throw line has come and gone, and he is now sitting at 63.1 percent for the season. If he can hold steady at about 60 percent, owners should be very happy. All his other numbers are about where he finished last season, giving owners no reason to believe he will regress at all.