Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in return to action
Drummond (ribs) generated 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 112-109 loss to the Pelicans.
The big man continues to nurse sore ribs, but he still logged a team-high amount of minutes. Drummond's double-double was his first since the calendar flipped to January, as he'd wrapped up 2017 by accomplishing the feat in seven of the last eight games of the year. Considering the amount of run he saw Monday, the 24-year-old is apparently near full health and likely to play in consecutive games for the first time in 2018 on Wednesday versus the Nets.
