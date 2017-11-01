Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Drummond supplied 10 points (5-9 FG), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 loss to the Lakers.

Drummond surprisingly didn't make it to the foul line at any point during his team-high amount of minutes, the second consecutive game that he failed to draw any whistles in his favor. The 24-year-old center also equaled a season low in shot attempts but helped make up for his overall scoring downturn by extending his season-opening streak of double-digit rebounds to eight games. Even as his offensive involvement fluctuates, Drummond remains a highly coveted center option in all formats due to his superlative work on the glass.