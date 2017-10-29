Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in victory
Rummond recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocked shots across 34 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 win over the Clippers.
Drummond entered the game matching most of his career averages, and he didn't disappoint snagging 17 boards against a previously unbeaten Cliippers team. Drummond's usage in DFS formats has been conspicuously low, but Sunday's game is a great example of his potential to put up big fantasy numbers. With games like these, he won't be flying under the radar much longer. He'll play the second half of a back-to-back in San Francisco where he'll face the defending champs.
