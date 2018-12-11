Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday
Drummond totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-11 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 116-102 loss to the 76ers.
Now averaging 21.7 points and 15.3 rebounds over his last three contests, Drummond seems to be in a groove lately, posting large double-doubles. He has this potential on any given night, making him a talent to watch for every night.
