Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday

Drummond totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-11 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 116-102 loss to the 76ers.

Now averaging 21.7 points and 15.3 rebounds over his last three contests, Drummond seems to be in a groove lately, posting large double-doubles. He has this potential on any given night, making him a talent to watch for every night.