Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday

Drummond totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 111-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Drummond seems to be getting along just fine with Blake Griffin in the front court as both players are thriving statistically and have seen no dip in production since the move. Over his last four games, Drummond is averaging just under 19 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals per game, numbers that are beyond serviceable to owners.