Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Saturday

Drummond posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Thunder.

Although Drummond struggled to score Saturday, he still added another double-double to his name, doing enough to start a streak of games in which he has recorded one. His outing was not quite as strong as his last game in overtime, but owners can expect Drummond to post double-doubles at the bare minimum on a nightly basis.