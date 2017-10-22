Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Saturday
Drummond put up 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-107 victory over the Knicks.
After not putting up double-digit points in the first two games, Drummond was extremely efficient Saturday en route to his 21 points. These are typical games owners have come to expect from Drummond, however, the five turnovers Saturday was concerning. If Drummond can take better care of the ball in upcoming games while keeping up his efficiency, he should continue to produce like the perennial big man that he is.
