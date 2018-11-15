Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Wednesday
Drummond posted 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Drummond was not at his best Wednesday night, but he did just enough to earn himself his fifth consecutive double-double and get his team a win. His scoring drop can be directly related to his lack of efficiency and inability to get to the charity stripe, two fads that will most likely be outliers rather than the norm.
