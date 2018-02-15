Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Wednesday

Drummond scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Hawks.

While it was far from the usual stat lines Drummond posts, it was nonetheless a solid double-double for the All-Star. He continues to play at an elite level, playing extensive minutes for a center and shooting proficiently from the charity stripe, two categories that will allow Drummond to maintain his success as the season progresses.