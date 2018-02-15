Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Wednesday

Drummond scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Hawks.

While it was far from the usual stat lines Drummond posts, it was nonetheless a solid double-double for the All-Star. He continues to play at an elite level, playing extensive minutes for a center and shooting proficiently from the charity stripe, two categories that will allow Drummond to maintain his success as the season progresses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories