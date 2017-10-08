Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doubtful for Monday's tilt against Pacers

Coach Stan Van Gundy reported Sunday that Drummond (pink eye) is doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Drummond's pink eye symptoms have yet to subside, so he'll likely spend another day away from the team after he was again forced to miss practice Sunday. We'll have to wait and see if he's able to return Tuesday against the Raptors.

