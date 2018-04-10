Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doubtful for season finale
Drummond (Achilles) is doubtful for Wednesday's season finale against the Bulls.
Drummond missed Monday's game against the Raptors due to a sore Achilles, prompting Eric Moreland to draw a start and post 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 32 minutes. Henry Ellenson also saw extra run, posting 12 points, four rebounds, an assist and one steal in 22 minutes. Assuming Drummond is sidelined once again, both Moreland and Ellenson should see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out Monday with sore Achilles•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: 19 and 16 in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Misses shootaround Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Quiet in victory Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....