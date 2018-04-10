Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doubtful for season finale

Drummond (Achilles) is doubtful for Wednesday's season finale against the Bulls.

Drummond missed Monday's game against the Raptors due to a sore Achilles, prompting Eric Moreland to draw a start and post 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 32 minutes. Henry Ellenson also saw extra run, posting 12 points, four rebounds, an assist and one steal in 22 minutes. Assuming Drummond is sidelined once again, both Moreland and Ellenson should see expanded roles.