Pistons' Andre Drummond: Drops 28 and 23 in loss

Drummond posted 28 points (13-24 FG, 2-5 FT) in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday, adding 23 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 49 minutes.

One game after dropping 23 points, 20 boards, five assists, two blocks and a steal against this same Cavaliers team, Drummond did all he could to lock up the win again, but it wasn't enough this time. With six 20-20 games on the season under his belt, the 26-year old is having the best fantasy season of his career, and is currently producing at a top 20 level. With the trade deadline less than a month away, Drummond's name has been appearing in rumors. Even if he does get moved elsewhere, Drummond could certainly still maintain the level of value his fantasy owners have come to expect from him given that it's mostly his hustle stats and field-goal percentage that keep him afloat as one of the top fantasy options.