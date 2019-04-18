Pistons' Andre Drummond: Efforts prove fruitless Wednesday

Drummond finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Bucks.

Drummond did his best to help the Pistons but it was to no avail as the Bucks ran away with the game in the second half, eventually winning by 21 points. The final numbers were solid enough for Drummond but his +/- of -32 was by far the worst on the team. It is not a good matchup for Drummond and the absence of Blake Griffin (knee) certainly does him little favors. The Pistons will look to bounce back in Game 3 which will be on Saturday in Detroit but at this point, it is hard to see them troubling what is an impressive Bucks outfit.