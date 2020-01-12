Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ejected from Saturday's game

Drummond accrued nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Bulls before being ejected early in the third quarter.

Drummond was tossed after throwing the ball off the back of Bulls center Daniel Gafford's head. The early exit put an end to Drummond's eight-game double-double streak, but the center should have a good opportunity to bounce back Monday against a defensively challenged Pelicans squad that could be missing top center Derrick Favors (hamstring).