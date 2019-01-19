Pistons' Andre Drummond: Enters concussion protocol
Drummond has entered concussion protocol and will be out Saturday against the Kings.
Drummond left Friday's game after seven minutes due to a blow to the face, and he's suffered a concussion as a result. He'll miss his first game of the year Saturday. In his place, Zaza Pachulia figures to see extra run and is a strong candidate to start at center.
