Pistons' Andre Drummond: Enters concussion protocol

Drummond has entered concussion protocol and will be out Saturday against the Kings.

Drummond left Friday's game after seven minutes due to a blow to the face, and he's suffered a concussion as a result. He'll miss his first game of the year Saturday. In his place, Zaza Pachulia figures to see extra run and is a strong candidate to start at center.

