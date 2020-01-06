Pistons' Andre Drummond: Erratic from field, excels from line
Drummond posted 12 points (2-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 41 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 106-99 loss to the Lakers.
Drummond entered the contest converting 53.6 percent of his attempts from the field compared to only 61.4 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe, but the center flipped the script against the Lakers. Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard made converting in the paint a challenge for Drummond and all of the Pistons, with the trio combining for 19 of the Lakers' 20 blocked shots. Drummond should benefit from a matchup Tuesday with a much more defensively challenged Cleveland frontcourt.
