Pistons' Andre Drummond: Erupts in win

Drummond accounted for 31 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Drummond decisively won his battle with Karl-Anthony Towns, finishing with a season-high 31 points, thanks in large part to an 80-percent conversion rate from the charity stripe. The veteran center now has 16 straight double-doubles and has played an integral role in the Piston's playoff push. While Drummond continues to struggle from the free-throw line, he provides elite production in virtually every other category and can be counted on as a top-25 player going forward.