Pistons' Andre Drummond: Expected back Friday

Coach Dwane Casey said he expects Drummond (mouth) to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Everything apparently went off without a hitch during Drummond's meeting with a dentist Thursday, clearing the way for the big man to take the court Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Kings. In 10 games this month, Drummond is averaging 15.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.5 minutes.