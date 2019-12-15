Pistons' Andre Drummond: Expected to play Saturday
Coach Dwayne Casey said Drummond (eye) is expected to play Saturday against the Rockets, but the team will still monitor his sensitivity to light, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Drummond is still recovering from the allergic reaction earlier this week, but he showed no issues during Thursday's loss to Dallas, putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes. The veteran big man seems likely to be available for something near his usual 33.8-minute workload Saturday.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills box score in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Listed as available•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be true game-time call•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Deemed questionable•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double vs. Pelicans•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...