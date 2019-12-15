Pistons' Andre Drummond: Expected to play Saturday

Coach Dwayne Casey said Drummond (eye) is expected to play Saturday against the Rockets, but the team will still monitor his sensitivity to light, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Drummond is still recovering from the allergic reaction earlier this week, but he showed no issues during Thursday's loss to Dallas, putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes. The veteran big man seems likely to be available for something near his usual 33.8-minute workload Saturday.