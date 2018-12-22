Pistons' Andre Drummond: Extends double-double streak

Drummond scored 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 98-86 loss to the Hornets.

It's his eighth straight double-double and 25th of the year, and not even the bug that's been going around the Pistons' locker room could slow Drummond down. The center is on pace for a career high in scoring as he continues to form of the most dangerous frontcourt duos in the league with Blake Griffin.