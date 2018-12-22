Pistons' Andre Drummond: Extends double-double streak
Drummond scored 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 98-86 loss to the Hornets.
It's his eighth straight double-double and 25th of the year, and not even the bug that's been going around the Pistons' locker room could slow Drummond down. The center is on pace for a career high in scoring as he continues to form of the most dangerous frontcourt duos in the league with Blake Griffin.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: In starting five•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable Friday with illness•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season high in swats•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...