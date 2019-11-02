Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss
Drummond totaled 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 24 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Bulls.
Drummond's recent tear continued Friday as he dropped another 20-20 game. He is putting up first-round numbers despite shooting just 61 percent from the line, averaging almost four combined steals and blocks. Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) is getting closer to a return and when that happens Drummond could take a small hit to his production. With that being said, he should still be a comfortable top-20 player moving forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 21 points, 22 boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another big line in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double against Pacers•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs double-double in 27 minutes•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.