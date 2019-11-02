Pistons' Andre Drummond: Feasts again in Friday's loss

Drummond totaled 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 24 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Bulls.

Drummond's recent tear continued Friday as he dropped another 20-20 game. He is putting up first-round numbers despite shooting just 61 percent from the line, averaging almost four combined steals and blocks. Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) is getting closer to a return and when that happens Drummond could take a small hit to his production. With that being said, he should still be a comfortable top-20 player moving forward.