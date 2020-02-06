Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fifth straight double-double

Drummond scored a game-high 31 points (14-19 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Suns.

With the trade deadline looming, Drummond delivered yet another dominant performance in the paint, racking up his fifth straight double-double and league-leading 42nd on the year. The 31 points were two off his career high, and one point shy of the season high he set Opening Night against the Pacers.

