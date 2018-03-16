Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills box score again Thursday

Drummond had 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Drummond was a beast on the boards yet again, finishing with 17 rebounds on his way to another big double-double. Aside from the obvious strengths of his game, he has increased his output on the defensive end, thus increasing his overall fantasy value. He has been one of the feel-good stories of the season and will undoubtedly be taken somewhere in the second round in next seasons drafts.