Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills box score again Thursday
Drummond had 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Drummond was a beast on the boards yet again, finishing with 17 rebounds on his way to another big double-double. Aside from the obvious strengths of his game, he has increased his output on the defensive end, thus increasing his overall fantasy value. He has been one of the feel-good stories of the season and will undoubtedly be taken somewhere in the second round in next seasons drafts.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in 24 minutes on Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 21 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 15 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Keeps the double-doubles rolling Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches big double-double versus Raptors•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...