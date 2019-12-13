Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills box score in loss
Drummond totaled 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 loss to Dallas.
Drummond suffered an apparent allergic reaction prior to tipoff but was able to take his place in the starting lineup. He didn't appear impacted by the ailment as he scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. When considering total value, Drummond has been a top-five player this season. Nothing he is doing seems highly unsustainable and, given his durability, he should remain a first-round player moving forward.
