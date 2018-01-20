Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills the box score in loss
Drummond finished with 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 21 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 43 minutes in Friday's 122-112 loss to the Wizards.
Drummond hauled in 21 of the teams 35 total rebounds, while also leading the team with eight assists. He continues to be a pillar of consistency for the Pistons team, eclipsing even the most confident of owners hopes for this season. He has increased his efficiency from the free-throw line by almost 25 percent, as well as lifting his assists from 1.1 last season to 3.9 over the course of the first half of this season. In fact, aside from his turnovers, he has improved in every category this season and remains an outside chance at the most improved player.
