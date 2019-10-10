Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills the box score in victory
Drummond tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason victory over Dallas.
Drummond was excellent once again Wednesday, contributing across the board. After finishing last season as a top-five player, Drummond looks set to continue his fantasy dominance. The free-throws are an obvious flaw in his game but they have certainly improved. If you are punting that category, Drummond becomes an easy first-round player.
