Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills up box score in Tuesday's win
Drummond had 14 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime win against the 76ers.
Drummond played through an illness, committed five turnovers, and was extremely inefficient offensively. However, he still managed to deliver a well-rounded line, especially for those in leagues that primarily value counting stats. Drummond has unsurprisingly recorded a double-double in all three games thus far this season, and he's a threat to put big numbers on the board on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go vs. 76ers•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Dealing with flu•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Kicks off season with huge double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in preseason finale•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 20 boards in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in preseason loss•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...