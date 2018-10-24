Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills up box score in Tuesday's win

Drummond had 14 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime win against the 76ers.

Drummond played through an illness, committed five turnovers, and was extremely inefficient offensively. However, he still managed to deliver a well-rounded line, especially for those in leagues that primarily value counting stats. Drummond has unsurprisingly recorded a double-double in all three games thus far this season, and he's a threat to put big numbers on the board on a nightly basis.