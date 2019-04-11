Pistons' Andre Drummond: Finishes season as rebound leader

Drummond totaled 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Drummond led his team to a win and clinched a playoff berth in the season finale. He produced another big double-double and finishes the 2018-2019 season as the league leader in rebounds per game (15.6). Drummond has now averaged at least 15.0 boards for two straight seasons while increasing his scoring average to a career-mark of 17.3.