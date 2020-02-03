Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fouls out in win over Denver

Drummond notched 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-123 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Drummond racked up his third straight double-double and fourth during his last five games, but he fouled out with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter. Foul trouble has been an issue for the big man of late -- he has committed at least four in four of his last five games -- but that hasn't hampered his production and is averaging 17.6 points and 15.8 rebounds per game in his last five outings after a brief two-game absence during January.