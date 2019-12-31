Pistons' Andre Drummond: Full stat line in loss
Drummond had 15 points (5-16 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 104-81 loss at the Jazz.
Drummond has been one of the most versatile fantasy assets this season, and he has been able to contribute on both ends of the court. His defensive contributions have been nothing short of excellent, as the veteran big man is averaging 13.1 rebounds and a combined 4.6 steals/blocks over his last seven games following a two-game absence. He should continue to make an impact on both ends of the court ahead of Thursday matchup at the Clippers.
